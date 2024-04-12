Redmi launches Pad Pro: Details

Mumbai: Redmi Pad Pro was launched in China, alongside the Redmi Turbo 3. The 6GB + 128GB variant of the Redmi Pad Pro is priced at CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 17,300), while the 8GB + 128GB and the 8GB + 256GB variants are listed at CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 18,400) and CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 20,700), respectively. The Redmi Pad Pro is offered in three colours – Dark Grey, Shallow Blue Bay, and Smoke Green (translated from Chinese).

A special Harry Potter edition of the Redmi Pad Pro is also available and is priced at CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs. 26,500). It comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.

Redmi Pad Pro is equipped with a 12.1-inch 2.5K (2,560 x 1,600 pixels) resolution LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate, up to 180Hz touch sampling rate, and 240Hz pen (stylus) touch sampling rate. The display offers a peak brightness level of 600 nits and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

The Redmi Pad Pro is equipped with a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage, which can be expanded up to 1.5TB via a microSD card. The tablet ships with Android 14-based HyperOS.

The new tablet carries an 8-megapixel sensor at the back, as well as an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens in the front. Both front and rear cameras support up to 1080p video shooting at 30 frames per second (fps).

The Redmi Pad Pro packs a 10,000mAh battery with support for 33W wired fast charging. It is equipped with four stereo speakers with support for Dolby Atmos. The tablet gets Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, and USB Type-C connectivity.