Samsung launches 2024 Crystal 4K TV series in India: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: South Korean tech giant, Samsung has launched its 2024 Crystal 4K TV series in the Indian market. Pricing for the Crystal 4K Vivid series starts at Rs 32,990, while the Crystal 4K Vision Pro series begins at Rs 34,490, and the Crystal 4K Vivid Pro series is available from Rs 35,990. It is available for purchase on Samsung’s official website as well as leading online retailers.

The 2024 Crystal 4K TVs is powered by Samsung’s Crystal Processor 4K. This advanced chip uses a 16-bit 3D Color Mapping algorithm to analyse and optimise every shade of color. Additionally, the Adaptive 4K Upscaling feature enhances lower-resolution content. It boasts advanced features such as Samsung TV Plus and a built-in IoT Hub with Calm Onboarding.

The series includes Smart Hub, a comprehensive platform that seamlessly integrates entertainment, ambient, and gaming options, providing users with a holistic smart home experience. Samsung TV Plus, a premium service bundled with the new series, offers access to over 100 channels in India, ensuring a diverse range of entertainment options for viewers.

It comes with OTS Lite (Object Tracking Sound Lite) technology. This audio system creates a truly immersive experience by tracking on-screen movements and producing sound from locations that match the content. Coupled with Dolby Digital Plus, viewers can expect a dynamic 3D-like sound experience.

Samsung has also prioritised convenience with the SolarCell Remote, which can be charged through indoor room lights. It has a built-in Multi Voice Assistant that allows users to control their connected home ecosystem using either Bixby or Amazon Alexa.

The 2024 Crystal 4K TV series features Auto Game Mode and Motion Xcelerator for faster frame transitions and lower latency. The series is available in a range of screen sizes, from 43 inches to 75 inches.