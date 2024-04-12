SP moves EC over new dress code at Kashi Vishwanath temple

The Samajwadi Party has lodged a formal complaint with the Election Commission regarding the alteration of the dress code for security personnel stationed at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi. This move comes after devotees visiting the temple noticed a significant change in the appearance of security personnel on Wednesday morning. Instead of the usual police presence, individuals dressed in saffron attire were observed, with men wearing dhotis, kurtas, and stoles, adorned with rudraksha beads, while women were attired in orange salwar kameez and dupattas.

The modification in the dress code was implemented following an order issued by the Varanasi Commissioner of Police, Mohit Agarwal, aimed at presenting a more approachable and friendly image of the police force. Referred to as ‘Dharmik policing’ by Agarwal, the intention behind the change was to enhance the comfort of devotees during their temple visits. However, the Samajwadi Party has raised objections, questioning the authority of the Commissioner of Police to unilaterally alter the prescribed attire for security personnel, especially during the election period.

SP spokesperson Manoj Rai Dhoopchandi asserted that neither the Commissioner of Police nor the Mandir Trust possesses the jurisdiction to modify the standard attire of security staff. The party views this decision, made amidst ongoing elections, as a violation of the model code of conduct and has formally brought the matter to the attention of the Election Commission. Additionally, concerns have been voiced by individuals like former temple mahant Rajendra Tiwari, who criticized the move as contrary to tradition and security norms, labeling it as election propaganda. There are also allegations that the Commissioner of Police’s actions align with the interests of the BJP, particularly in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s constituency.