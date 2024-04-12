Stock Market: Indian equity indices end lower

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices ended on a weaker note amid selling across the sectors. BSE Sensex settled at74,244.90, down 793.25 points or 1.06 percent. NSE Nifty ended at 22,519.40, down 234.40 points or 1.03 percent.

About 1305 shares advanced, 1988 shares declined, and 68 shares remained unchanged. Top gainers were Divis Labs, Tata Consumer Products, Bajaj Auto, Tata Motors and TCS. Biggest losers were Sun Pharma, Maruti Suzuki, Power Grid Corporation, Titan Company, ONGC, JSW Steel, Tech Mahindra, UltraTech Cement, Larsen & Toubro, Infosys, SBI, Axis Bank, Hindustan Unilever, ITC, Wipro, Asian Paints and HDFC Bank

All the sectoral indices ended lower with bank, healthcare, FMCG, Media, realty, oil & gas down 1 percent each. BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices fell 0.5 percent each.