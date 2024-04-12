TN BJP Chief K Annamalai Accused of Model Code Violation, FIR Filed

An FIR has been filed against K Annamalai, the BJP state President and Coimbatore candidate, along with several party members, for allegedly violating campaign time regulations, as reported by the police on Friday. The incident occurred when BJP members continued campaigning past the designated hour set by the Election Commission, prompting complaints from DMK workers and their allies, the Left parties. The altercation between the two groups took place in the Avarampalayam area, leading to police intervention and subsequent legal action.In response to a complaint filed by a DMK member, the Peelamedu police initiated legal proceedings against four BJP functionaries under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Additionally, Ramesh, the Coimbatore District BJP Secretary, has been named in the FIR, suggesting a potential violation of the election code of conduct. This development underscores the heightened tensions surrounding campaign activities and the stringent enforcement of election regulations during the electoral process.