Tragic deaths as three students drown in Palakkad river

Three students, identified as Badusha, Riswana, and Deema Mehba, tragically lost their lives after being rescued from drowning in the Karimpuzha River, a tributary of the Bharathapuzha (Nila) River. The incident took place near a river ghat close to Badusha’s father’s farmland in Vattambalam. Badusha, aged 20, Riswana, aged 17, and Deema Mehba, aged 20, were all related to each other.

The heartbreaking accident occurred when the trio, who were relatives, got swept away by the strong currents while bathing in the river. The incident happened around 5:30 pm on Thursday, April 13. Upon hearing their cries for help, bystanders rushed to the scene and transported them to the nearest hospital.

Despite efforts to save them, Riswana and Deema Mehba were declared dead at the hospital on Thursday itself. Tragically, Badusha succumbed to his injuries and passed away early the following morning. The loss of these young lives has deeply saddened the local community, with the victims being students pursuing their education at various institutions.