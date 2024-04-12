Union government warns Indian not to visit these countries: Details

New Delhi: The Indian Government has warned Indian nationals to not to travel to two countries. The Union government warned Indian nationals not to travel to Israel or Iran. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) advised all Indians to not travel to Iran or Israel till further notice. This comes amid heightened risk of military escalation in the Middle East.

The MEA also urged all those who are currently residing in Iran or Israel to get in touch with Indian Embassies there and register themselves. ‘Indians are also requested to observe utmost precautions about their safety and restrict their movements to the minimum’ the advisory read.

Also Read: Know difference between Chaitra and Sharad Navratri

As per reports, Iran will soon launch an attack on Israel as Israel attacked Iran’s embassy in Syria. Iran has been threatening to avenge the deaths of two of its generals killed in an airstrike in the Syrian capital, Damascus, last week. Iran blames Israel for the strike, although Israel has not commented. Israel has called up additional defense units in anticipation of an attack by either Iran or the many proxy groups it supports in the region.