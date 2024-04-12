ZTE launches Axon 60 Ultra with dual satellite connectivity: Specifications

Mumbai: ZTE Axon 60 Ultra has been launched in China as the latest smartphone in the Axon lineup. The new ZTE handset comes with dual satellite connectivity that lets users receive calls and send texts via China’s Tiantong satellite system. The price, variants and availability details of the ZTE Axon 60 Ultra are not revealed yet.

The ZTE Axon 60 Ultra features a 6.78-inch OLED display with 1.5K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and 2,160Hz PWM dimming. The handset is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage.

The ZTE Axon 60 Ultra comes with dual satellite connectivity. This allows users to make live voice calls and send two-way text messages through China’s Tiantong satellite system even when there’s not network connectivity. It has a dual-system architecture as well.

The ZTE Axon 60 Ultra carries a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel main sensor with support for OIS, a 50-megapixel secondary sensor, and a macro shooter. For selfies and video chats, there is a 32-megapixel sensor at the front. Connectivity options on the phone include 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and a USB Type-C port. ZTE has packed a 6,000mAh battery on the Axon 60 Ultra with 80W wired charging support. It has IP68 water and dust resistance as well.