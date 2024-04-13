Centre Introduces 50gm Silver Coin of Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha for Public Purchase

Government of India Releases Limited-Edition 50gm Silver Coin to Commemorate Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha Ceremony at Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir. In homage to the momentous Pran Pratishtha ceremony held earlier this year at Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir, the Indian government has introduced a special 50gm colored souvenir silver coin for public purchase. This release comes after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveiled three commemorative coins in February, including one dedicated to Ram Lalla and the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple.

The unveiling ceremony occurred during the 19th foundation day celebrations of the state-owned Security Printing & Minting Corporation of India (SPMCIL). Alongside the coin honoring Ram Lalla, Sitharaman also revealed a bi-metallic clad souvenir coin depicting the Enlightenment of Lord Buddha, and another coin featuring the Greater one-horned Rhino as part of the Endangered Animals of India series.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the Pran Pratistha rituals at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple on January 22, marking a significant milestone in the temple’s construction. The ceremony, which concluded an 11-day ‘anushthan’ ritual commenced on January 12, held immense cultural and religious significance in India. During the event, PM Modi undertook the ‘sankalp’ for the “pran pratishtha ceremony” and actively participated in the consecration rituals, contributing to a historic moment in the nation’s spiritual journey.