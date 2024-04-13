Commodity Market: Gold price slips down sharply

Mumbai: Price of gold edged lower in Kerala after seven days. Sovereign gold is priced at 53,200, down by Rs 560 per 8 gram. One gram gold is trading at Rs 6650, down by Rs 70. Yesterday, yellow metal gained by Rs 800 per 8 gram.

Gold price is hitting all-time high in the state for last six days. Gold price gained by Rs 2880 so far this month. Yesterday, yellow metal gained by Rs 80 per 8 gram.

Also Read; Gulf based air carrier announces summer 2024 schedule

In other major markets, gold prices saw a slight increase on Saturday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7551.6 per gram up by Rs.1682 .The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.6917.2 per gram up by Rs.1540. The price change in 24 carat gold in the last one week has been -3.37%, whereas in the last month it has been -10.01%. The cost of silver is Rs.86500 per kg up by Rs.1600 per kg.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading at Rs.70899 per 10 gram up by 1.012%. Silver futures were trading at Rs.80850 per kg down by 0.016%.

In global markets, price of spot gold was up 0.6% at $2,386.38 per ounce. Gold hit a record high of 2,389.29 earlier in the session. U.S. gold futures gained 1.3% to $2,403.90 per ounce. Price of spot silver rose 0.7% to $28.66 per ounce, platinum gained 0.7% to $986.80 and palladium was up 0.6% at $1,052.61.