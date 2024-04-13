CPO rank holders’ 62-day strike ends outside Secretariat; more details

CPO rank holders concluded their 62-day protest outside the state Secretariat, expressing disappointment over the failure to secure their desired job placements despite their high rankings. The conclusion of the strike was marked by emotions, with protesters leaving the capital disheartened and tearful.

In April, the Public Service Commission (PSC) released a rank list of 13,975 candidates for Civil Police Officer positions, but only 3100 were appointed, leaving thousands of aspirants without placements. To draw government attention to their plight, protesters staged an eight-day hunger strike in front of the Secretariat. Despite the availability of vacancies, only 24% of rank holders have received appointments, leaving over 10,000 candidates in limbo.

The state police chief’s request for 18,000 police officers, particularly to manage police aid posts and Pocso files, is still pending approval from the home ministry. Vignesh B C Nair, one of the protesters, highlighted that while the request was submitted, official approval is still pending. Additionally, only 390 individuals were appointed to the SAP Battalion, compared to 1,400 in the previous recruitment cycle.