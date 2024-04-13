EC officials seize cars with crores of cash

Significant amounts of cash were recently seized from vehicles in Jayanagar, Bengaluru, during an operation conducted by Election Commission officials. The interception and subsequent inspection of cars in the fourth block of Jayanagar revealed a substantial sum of money, although the exact amount has not yet been disclosed. However, it is believed to be in the crores, raising concerns about potential illegal election funding.

This operation occurred amidst preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, with authorities remaining vigilant for any signs of illicit financial activities. The seized cash is suspected to be connected to election-related endeavors, with the vehicles reportedly linked to supporters of a prominent political figure.

During the operation, officials attempted to question the owner of one of the vehicles transporting the cash. However, the individual managed to evade capture by fleeing in another vehicle, adding a layer of intrigue to the ongoing investigation.