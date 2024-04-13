Exercise in the evening offers enhanced health benefits for obesity

According to a study from the University of Sydney, Australia, engaging in most daily physical activity in the evening may provide the greatest health advantages for people with obesity. Researchers observed that individuals who predominantly participated in moderate to vigorous physical activity (MVPA) between 6pm and midnight had the lowest risk of premature death and cardiovascular disease-related mortality. They also noted that the frequency of evening MVPA appeared to be more critical than the total amount of physical activity undertaken each day.

Dr. Angelo Sabag, a Lecturer in Exercise Physiology at the University of Sydney, highlighted the importance of these findings, especially for those with excess weight or obesity, who face heightened risks of cardiovascular issues and premature death. While exercise alone may not solve the obesity crisis, strategic planning of physical activity timing could help mitigate some health risks, according to the research.

The study, which tracked the physical activity patterns of over 30,000 participants for nearly 8 years, emphasized the significance of continuous aerobic MVPA in bouts of 3 minutes or more. By analyzing data from the UK Biobank, researchers categorized participants based on their timing of MVPA and linked this to their health outcomes. The findings underscore the potential benefits of evening physical activity for managing obesity, Type 2 diabetes, and overall preventive healthcare.