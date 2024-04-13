Forest Dept releases guidelines for Thrissur pooram; check

Amidst preparations for the Thrissur Pooram celebration, the Forest Department has released a circular outlining key instructions. Notably, attendees are required to maintain a distance of at least 50 meters from the elephants during the festivities. Additionally, elephant owners are mandated to submit fitness certificates for their elephants to the High Court by April 15.

In response to the circular, the Elephant Owner’s Association has taken a firm stance, announcing that elephants will not be released for the Thrissur Pooram festival unless the circular is retracted. An emergency meeting between the association and festival organizers is scheduled for 1 pm today to address the matter.

Amidst the preparations, the High Court is set to make a decision on April 17 regarding the participation of Ramachandran, a cherished elephant, in the Thrissur Pooram. An amicus curiae will assess the health and behavior of the elephants, with those exhibiting any issues being barred from participating. Meanwhile, festivities, including the kodiyettam (flag hoisting), are slated to commence at Paramekkavu, Thiruvambady, and eight other temples on Sunday, with the main event scheduled for April 19. Thrissur Pooram remains one of Kerala’s most renowned temple festivals, celebrated annually at the Vadakkunnathan Temple, featuring grand processions, traditional music, colorful decorations, and vibrant fireworks.