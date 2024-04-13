Gulf based air carrier announces summer 2024 schedule

Muscat: The national air carrier of Oman, Oman Air has released revised flight schedule for summer 2024. The air carrier will operate around 40 flights to several cities directly from Muscat.
The revised schedule comes after the airline recently announced major changes to its network, including adding and removing destinations as well as changed frequencies.
Domestic flights
Salalah: 24 flights
Khasab: 6 flights
GCC flights
Dubai: 28flights
Kuwait: 10 flights
Doha: 14 flights
Riyadh: 21 flights
Medina: 7 flights
Jeddah: 21 flights
Dammam: 9 flights
Bahrain: 7 flights
Also Read: UAE authority bans buses on major road
Far East flights
Bangkok: 12 flights
Kuala Lumpur: 4 flights
Phuket: 4 flights
Jakarta: 7 flights
Manila: 7 flights
Indian subcontinent flights
Chennai: 11 flights
Mumbai: 10 flights
Delhi: 10 flights
Bangalore: 9 flights
Hyderabad: 7 flights
Calicut: 7 flights
Kochi: 14 flights
Goa: 5 flights
Dhaka: 4 flights
Lucknow: 7 flights
Karachi: 3 flights
Thiruvananthapuram: 7 flights
Europe flights
London: 7 flights
Munich: 4 flights
Frankfurt: 5 flights
Paris: 4 flights
Milan: 3 flights
Istanbul: 7 flights
Trabzon: 7 flights
Moscow: 3 flights
Middle East and Africa flights
Amman: 7 flights
Cairo: 12 flights
Zanzibar/Dar es Salaam: 3 flights
We’re ready to fly you to almost 40 destinations this summer. Book your trip now at https://t.co/aUSKlj448a pic.twitter.com/Nghr6jLzam
— Oman Air (@omanair) April 8, 2024
Post Your Comments