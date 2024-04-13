Gulf based air carrier announces summer 2024 schedule

Muscat: The national air carrier of Oman, Oman Air has released revised flight schedule for summer 2024. The air carrier will operate around 40 flights to several cities directly from Muscat.

The revised schedule comes after the airline recently announced major changes to its network, including adding and removing destinations as well as changed frequencies.

Domestic flights

Salalah: 24 flights

Khasab: 6 flights

GCC flights

Dubai: 28flights

Kuwait: 10 flights

Doha: 14 flights

Riyadh: 21 flights

Medina: 7 flights

Jeddah: 21 flights

Dammam: 9 flights

Bahrain: 7 flights

Far East flights

Bangkok: 12 flights

Kuala Lumpur: 4 flights

Phuket: 4 flights

Jakarta: 7 flights

Manila: 7 flights

Indian subcontinent flights

Chennai: 11 flights

Mumbai: 10 flights

Delhi: 10 flights

Bangalore: 9 flights

Hyderabad: 7 flights

Calicut: 7 flights

Kochi: 14 flights

Goa: 5 flights

Dhaka: 4 flights

Lucknow: 7 flights

Karachi: 3 flights

Thiruvananthapuram: 7 flights

Europe flights

London: 7 flights

Munich: 4 flights

Frankfurt: 5 flights

Paris: 4 flights

Milan: 3 flights

Istanbul: 7 flights

Trabzon: 7 flights

Moscow: 3 flights

Middle East and Africa flights

Amman: 7 flights

Cairo: 12 flights

Zanzibar/Dar es Salaam: 3 flights