HP anticipates India market to double in 5-7 years

HP foresees the Indian PC market, encompassing desktops, notebooks, and workstations, doubling within the next five to seven years, driven by under-penetrated sectors like small and medium enterprises (SMEs). Vineet Gehani, HP India’s senior director of consumer sales, highlighted that despite a recent decline due to pandemic-related factors, the Indian PC market still has substantial room for growth, with household penetration at only 18 percent compared to higher rates in Western countries.

In 2023, the Indian PC market experienced a 6.6 percent decline, with 13.9 million units shipped, according to International Data Corp (IDC). Despite the downturn, HP maintained its lead in the market with a share of 31.5 percent. Gehani expressed optimism about the market’s future growth, emphasizing HP’s commitment to introducing new products and remaining competitive in the Indian market.

One significant growth area identified by HP is the SME sector, comprising around 65 million businesses in India. Gehani emphasized that SMEs are increasingly adopting IT infrastructure solutions, presenting significant opportunities for expansion. Additionally, HP has introduced new laptops in India, such as the Omen Transcend 14 for gamers and the Envy x360 14 inch for creators, both equipped with AI capabilities. HP also plans to expand its manufacturing operations in India and has entered the refurbished PC market to cater to consumers seeking affordability.