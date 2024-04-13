IMD warns of severe heat in Kerala today

IMD issues extreme heat warning in Kerala today, with temperatures reaching 35-40 degrees Celsius in most districts except Idukki and Wayanad. Kollam, Thrissur, and Palakkad districts are expected to experience particularly intense heat. However, some parts of the state may still see widespread summer rains.

Heavy rainfall was reported in certain areas of Kerala yesterday, leading to waterlogging in some regions. Even the hilly areas of Kollam district experienced rainfall, while districts like Kozhikode Mukkam, Kottayam, and Pathanamthitta received moderate rainfall. Southern districts such as Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, and Alappuzha are likely to see continued rainfall in the coming days, accompanied by wind gusts of up to 40 kmph.

Despite sporadic rainfall, North Kerala continues to experience extreme heat, with temperatures reaching 39 degrees in Thrissur and Palakkad districts. The mercury is expected to soar to 38 degrees in Kozhikode and 37 degrees in Kannur, highlighting the persistence of sweltering conditions in the region.