Indian Railways to operate unreserved special trains: Full list

New Delhi: The Western Railways has decided to operate three unreserved special trains. These trains will run in the form of Train on Demand Type (TOD). The three unreserved special trains which will run on special fare are Train 09041 Udhna – Chhapra, Train 09037 Udhna – Bhagalpur and Train 09039 Udhna – Jaynagar.

For further information on timing of halt, passengers are advised to visit www.enquiry.indianrail.go.

Full list:

Train 09041, Udhna – Chhapra Unreserved Special train

The train will run on special fare on April 15 and 17. The train will have a total of five trips and run on Monday and Wednesday. The train, comprising General Second Class coaches, departs from Udhna station at 11.25 and expected to reach Chhapra station at 19.00.

The train will halt at Chalthan, Bardoli, Nandurbar, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Katni , Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Varanasi, Jaunpur, Ghazipur City And Ballia stations in both directions.

Train 09037, Udhna – Bhagalpur Unreserved Special train

The train will run on special fare on April 16. The train, with General Second Class coaches, departs from Udhna station at 11.25 and is expected to reach Bhagalpur station next day at 20.00.

The train will halt at Nandurbar, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Katni, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyay, Buxar, Ara, Patna, Bakhtiyarpur, Mokama, Kiul, Jamalpur and SultanGanj station in both directions.

Train 09039, Udhna – Jaynagar Unreserved Special train

The train will run on Special fare on April 14. This will have one trip on Monday.

The train departs from Udhna station at 11.25 and will Jaynagar station the next day at 23.00. The train has General Second Class coaches.

The train will halt at Nandurbar, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Katni, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, Buxar, Ara, Patna, Bakhtiyarpur, Mokama, Barauni, Samastipur, Darbhanga And Madhubani stations in both directions.