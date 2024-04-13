Infinix Note 40 Pro+ 5G, Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G launched in India: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Infinix Note 40 Pro+ 5G and Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G were launched in India. The latest mid-range handsets from the brand come with the in-house Cheetah X1 power management chip and offer three dynamic charging modes. They were launched in select global markets in March.

The Infinix Note 40 Pro+ 5G has a price tag of Rs. 24,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. It is offered in Obsidian Black and Vintage Green colours. Meanwhile, the Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G is priced at Rs. 21,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage version and is available in Vintage Green and Titan Golden colours. They are up for sale on Flipkart. Infinix is providing Rs. 2,000 instant discount for payments made via HDFC and SBI credit cards.

The dual SIM (Nano) Infinix Note 40 Pro+ 5G and Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G run on XOS 14 based on Android 14. Infinix is promising 3 years of security patches and two Android upgrades for the new phones. They feature a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,436 pixels) curved 3D AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, 1500Hz instant touch sampling rate, 2160Hz PWM dimming, and 1,300 nits peak brightness. The screen has Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and TUV Rheinland certification. The phones are powered by a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 7020 SoC.

With the memory fusion technology, users can extend the phone’s memory from 12GB RAM to up to 24GB RAM in Infinix Note 40 Pro+ 5G. The Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G supports up to 16GB of virtual RAM. Both models offer VC Cooling Technology 2.0 with 11 layers of heat dissipation material for thermal management.

The Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G series boasts a triple camera setup, headlined by a 108-megapixel main sensor with support for optical image stabilisation (OIS) and 3x zoom. On the front, they have a 32-megapixel shooter for selfies and video chats. They have dual speakers by JBL’s certification for 360-degree symmetrical sound.

The Infinix Note 40 Pro+ 5G and Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G have an IP53-rated build for dust and water resistance and include an IR remote feature. They have an in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication and support NFC.

Infinix’s Note 40 Pro 5G series comes with a new charging technology, powered by the company’s in-house Cheetah X1 chip. The Note 40 Pro+ houses a 4,600mAh battery with support for 100W wired fast charging. The Note 40 Pro 5G comes with a 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging. Both models support 20W Magnetic wireless charging. They offer Hyper, Smart, and Low-temp charging modes.