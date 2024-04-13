Kerala HC advises state govt to close schools lacking playgrounds; details inside

Kerala High Court, in a ruling by a single bench, has mandated strict action against schools failing to provide playgrounds in accordance with the Kerala Education Act. Emphasizing the importance of extracurricular activities like sports and games in education, the court directed the state government to formulate guidelines specifying the size and facilities required for playgrounds in different types of schools.

The court stressed that education goes beyond classrooms and includes holistic development through activities like sports. It underscored the significance of playgrounds in fostering physical, social, emotional, and imaginative skills in children. Justice Kunhikrishnan highlighted the need for all schools in the state to adhere to these guidelines to ensure a conducive learning environment.

Responding to a plea by the Parent Teachers Association of a Government Welfare Lower Primary School in Pathanamthitta, the court directed the release of the guidelines within four months. It acknowledged the challenges faced by many schools, particularly those established decades ago, in providing adequate facilities for sports and games due to various constraints, including subsequent constructions on school premises.