Kochi man defrauded of Rs 1.2 crore by scammers

Reports of extortion cases involving various law enforcement agencies, such as the Police, Narcotics Control Bureau, TRAI, CBI, Enforcement Directorate, Cyber Cell, and Intelligence Agencies, have surged recently. Victims are often targeted with messages claiming that illegal items like drugs or sensitive documents like Aadhaar cards and passports were found in packages they sent or received via courier. Additionally, some individuals receive notifications alleging their involvement in unrelated investigations, further complicating the scam.

Scammers exploit websites by falsely implicating recipients in accessing pornography or other illegal activities, adding to the sense of panic. They send fabricated identity cards and fake case registration documents, posing as officers from investigating agencies. Recipients are coerced into participating in video calls, where scammers impersonate senior police officers and threaten virtual arrest, asserting complete control over the individual’s movements.

During these video calls, scammers extract personal and financial information from victims, promising to verify their savings and offer refunds later. Victims are instructed to deposit money into specified bank accounts under the guise of verification, completing the scam. Numerous individuals have fallen prey to these schemes, resulting in substantial financial losses. It’s crucial to promptly report such incidents to increase the chances of recovering lost funds and to remain vigilant against similar scams in the future.