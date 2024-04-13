MEA advises against travel to Iran, Israel

MEA advises Indian citizens against travel to Iran and Israel amidst escalating tensions between the two nations. Urging caution, the ministry issues a travel advisory, recommending avoidance of these countries until further notice. Additionally, Indian nationals residing in Iran or Israel are urged to register themselves with the respective Indian Embassies in Tehran or Tel Aviv promptly.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal addresses concerns over recent events, including the attack on Iranian diplomatic premises in Syria on April 1. Expressing distress over the escalating tensions in West Asia, Jaiswal emphasizes India’s commitment to promoting stability and peace in the region. He calls upon all parties involved to adhere to international law and refrain from actions that could escalate violence.

The MEA’s proactive response underscores India’s commitment to safeguarding the welfare and security of its citizens amidst evolving geopolitical dynamics in the volatile West Asian region. This swift action reflects the government’s prioritization of safety measures and efforts to minimize risks for Indian nationals abroad.