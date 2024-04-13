MG launches Hector Blackstorm edition in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: MG has launched the Blackstorm edition of the Hector in India. The SUV is offered at a starting price of Rs 21.25 lakh (ex-showroom). The MG Hector Blackstorm is based on a black-coloured exterior and interior theme. It offered in five, six and seven-seater configurations.

The MG Hector Blackstorm gets dark chrome elements like dark chrome brand logos, dark chrome Argyle-inspired diamond mesh front grille, dark chrome inserts on the skid plates, dark chrome tailgate garnish and dark chrome finish on the body side cladding.

The SUV has 18-inch all-black alloys with red calipers, piano black roof rails, LED headlamp with piano black bezel and smoked connecting taillights. Customers will also get the ‘BLACKSTORM’ emblem fitted at the dealership at no extra cost.

The SUV comes with 14-inch HD portrait infotainment system and dual-pane panoramic sunroof. The Blackstorm edition of the MG Hector features LED projector headlamps, floating light turn indicators, LED connected taillamps, fully digital instrument cluster, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a wireless phone charger. The new edition also offers the segment-first digital Bluetooth key and key-sharing capability. It has over 75 connected features, including 100 voice commands.

The MG Hector Blackstorm has two engine options — 1.5-litre turbo-petrol (143PS of maximum power and 250Nm of peak) and the 2.0-litre diesel (170PS of maximum power and 350Nm of peak torque). The petrol unit comes mated to a CVT and the diesel unit to a 6-speed MT. The petrol engine does not have a manual transmission option.

Below are the variant-wise MG Hector Blackstorm prices (ex-showroom).

5-Seater Petrol CVT Sharp Pro – Rs 21.25 lakh

5-Seater Diesel MT Sharp Pro – Rs 21.95 lakh

7-Seater Petrol CVT Sharp Pro – Rs 21.98 lakh

7-Seater Diesel MT Sharp Pro – Rs 22.55 lakh

6-Seater Diesel MT Sharp Pro – Rs 22.76 lakh