Moderate intensity earthquake hits Tibet

Tibet: A moderate intensity earthquake measuring 5.5 magintude on the Richter Scale struck Tibet in western China on Saturday. According to the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ), the earthquake was at a depth of 10 km.

Also Read: Moody’s revises India’s GDP growth forecast

China, which seized control of Tibet in 1950, calls the region Xizang. The Tibetan Plateau is a region with intensive tectonic deformation and high level earthquake activity. The Tibet-Himalayan region, which borders Qinghai province, is prone to frequent earthquakes as a result of continental plate tectonics.