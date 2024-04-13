NIA Requests 10-Day Custody for Mussavir Hussain and Abdul Taahaa

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has petitioned for a 10-day custody of Mussavir Hussain and Abdul Taahaa in connection with the Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast case. The NIA arrested Mussavir Hussain Shazib and his alleged accomplice, Abdul Mateen Taahaa, on Friday, linking them to the blast that occurred on March 1.

Debashish Mallick Choudhary, the Special Public Prosecutor representing the NIA, stated that the special NIA court granted a three-day transit remand for the prime accused to be presented before an appropriate NIA court in Bengaluru. Following this, the NIA produced the suspects before the judge, seeking a 10-day custody in Bengaluru. Shazib and Taahaa, residents of Thirthahalli in Karnataka’s Shivamogga, were apprehended while attempting to evade capture near Kolkata. They are considered absconding accused in a case involving a significant seizure of digital devices and crucial DNA evidence, potentially linking them to the explosion.

The arrests of Mussavir and Taahaa bring the total number of individuals detained in connection with the cafe blast to four. Earlier detainees include Muzamil Sharif from Kalasa, Koppa taluk of Chikkamagaluru district, and Mussavir’s associate Maz Muneer Ahmed, who was already in jail for a previous offense. The case involves a complex investigation spanning multiple suspects and forensic evidence, including DNA samples found on discarded items at the blast site.