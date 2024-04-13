Oppo launches A3 Pro: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Oppo A3 Pro was launched in China. The new handset is the successor to the company’s A2 Pro that arrived in the country in Q3 2023. Oppo A3 Pro price is set at CNY 1,999 for the base model with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage. The phone is also available in 12GB+256GB and 12GB+512GB configurations that cost CNY 2,199 and CNY 2,499, respectively. The handset will be available in Azure (glass finish), Cloud Brocade Powder (leather finish), and Mountain Blue (leather finish) colours.

The dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo A3 Pro runs on Android 14 with Oppo’s ColorOS 14 skin on top. It sports a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (2412×1080 pixels) AMOLED curved screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. smartphone has a 360-degree anti-fall body. The Oppo A3 Pro is powered by a Dimensity 7050 chipset from MediaTek with up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM.

Also Read: International agency release India’s tree cover loss data: Details

This smartphone is equipped with a dual rear camera setup, comprising a 64-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.7 aperture along with a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. There’s an 8-megapixel camera on the front with an f/2.0 aperture for selfies and video chats.

The handset offers support for 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. It has an in-display fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 67W wired fast charging. It has an IP69 rating for dust and high temperature water resistance.