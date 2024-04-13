PM Modi to hold Mangaluru roadshow for 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Traffic rules given

Traffic restrictions have been implemented across Mangaluru in anticipation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s forthcoming visit to the city, which includes significant alterations to regular commuting routes. The Prime Minister’s scheduled grand roadshow upon arrival has prompted authorities to impose vehicular bans in several key areas to ensure smooth traffic flow and enhance security measures during the procession.

Under the directives issued by Mangaluru Commissioner Anupam Agarwal, vehicular restrictions have been enforced in multiple city zones, particularly along routes leading to the venue of the Prime Minister’s roadshow. These measures are intended to streamline traffic movement and safeguard the Prime Minister’s procession.

Several crucial routes, such as those from Sri Narayanguru Circle to Lalbagh, Ballalbagh to Kodiyal Guthu, BG School Junction to PVS, and Navabharat Circle to Hampanakatte near Ladyhill, are included in the traffic bans. Additionally, access to areas like Car Street, Kudroli, and Koolur Ferry Road is restricted for vehicles heading towards MG Road via side roads. Restrictions also apply to routes originating from KSRTC, Sridevi College Road, Kodiyal Guthu Road, Jail Road, and Bijay Church Road. Alongside, areas surrounding Kottara Chowki, Urwa Store, Kotekani Cross (Ladyhill), Mannagudda Junction, and Urwa Market are subject to traffic bans to facilitate the smooth progress of the roadshow. Moreover, parking restrictions have been enforced along the Prime Minister’s procession route, with designated seated parking spaces allocated at various grounds across the city to accommodate commuters. Alternative routes have been advised for commuters travelling from Udupi, with diversions through Nantoor Junction, St Agnes, and Kankanadi. Similarly, those heading towards Udupi from the State Bank have been directed to take alternative routes through Lady Goshen, Clock Tower, Railway Station Junction, Nandigudda Road, and Kotichennaiah Circle. Traffic from Pumpwell is rerouted via Kankanadi Junction and Milagris Junction to State Bank, while vehicles from Car Street are diverted through Mannagudde and Urwa Market.