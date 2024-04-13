President Droupadi Murmu honors Jallianwala Bagh victims, praises their patriotism

President Droupadi Murmu paid homage to the victims of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, honoring the brave freedom fighters who made the ultimate sacrifice for their nation. She expressed deep gratitude to the martyrs, highlighting their unwavering commitment to the cause of Swaraj and the enduring legacy of their patriotism.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also commemorated the memory of those who perished in the tragic events of 1919 at Jallianwala Bagh. Through a poignant video, PM Modi emphasized the unparalleled courage and sacrifice demonstrated by the victims during the massacre.

PM Modi conveyed his heartfelt tribute to the brave martyrs in a statement, extending homage on behalf of citizens across the nation. The Jallianwala Bagh massacre occurred on the auspicious day of Baisakhi, drawing a crowd of approximately 20,000 individuals to the serene grounds of the garden in Amritsar, Punjab. The peaceful assembly, organized to protest the unjust arrest of two leaders, turned into a scene of horror as British troops opened fire without warning, resulting in the loss of hundreds of lives and numerous injuries.