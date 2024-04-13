Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to visit Kejriwal in Tihar on April 15

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is scheduled to visit Arvind Kejriwal, the Chief Minister of Delhi and leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), at Tihar Jail on April 15, according to officials. The meeting, slated for the afternoon, will take place within the confines of the ‘Mulakat Jangla,’ amid tight security measures due to Mann’s Z+ security cover. The ‘Mulakat Jangla’ is a designated area within the jail where inmates can meet with visitors, separated by an iron mesh. Despite the physical barrier, conversations can take place between the visitor and the inmate.

Before the scheduled meeting, discussions were held between officials from Tihar Jail, Delhi Police, and Punjab Police to finalize security arrangements. Led by Director General Sanjay Baniwal, the meeting involved high-ranking officials such as Punjab’s Additional Director General of Police A.K. Pandey and an Assistant Commissioner of Police.

The meeting aimed to address security concerns and ensure compliance with the regulatory procedures outlined in Delhi Prison Rules for facilitating the meeting between Mann and Kejriwal. Kejriwal, currently held in Tihar Jail on charges related to a money laundering case linked to Delhi’s excise policy, has expressed a desire to meet several individuals, including the Punjab Chief Minister, during his detention, underscoring the significance of Mann’s forthcoming visit.