Ram Navami 2024: Know date, puja time, and significance

Ram Navami is a Hindu festival celebrated to observe the birthday of Sri Ram, the seventh incarnation of Lord Vishnu. Sri Ram was believed to be the Poorna Avatar (Full Incarnation) of Vishnu who descended on earth to defeat evil and restore peace and order.

The last and ninth day of Chaitra Navratri is celebrated as Ram Navami. Ram Navami is celebrated on the ninth day of the first month of the Hindu calendar and typically falls in March or April. To mark this special day, many devotees visit the Ram temple to participate in the birthday celebrations. Devotees also perform puja at home and observe fasting (vrat) on this special day

This year, Ram Navami is observed on April 17, 2024, which falls on a Wednesday.

Ram Navami 2024 Puja Time:

Navami Tithi Begins – 01:23 PM on Apr 16, 2024

Ram Navami Madhyahna Muhurat – 11:03 AM to 01:38 PM (02 Hours 35 Mins)

Ram Navami Madhyahna Moment – 12:21 PM

Navami Tithi Ends – 03:14 PM on Apr 17, 2024

Also Read: Know how to edit messages on Facebook Messenger after sending them

Lord Ram was born on Navami Tithi during Shukla Paksha of Chaitra month. It is believed that Lord Ram was born during the Madhyahna period which is the middle of Hindu day. Madhyahna is the most auspicious time to perform Ram Navami Puja rituals.

Ram Navami is celebrated based on the belief that on this Day, Vishnu appeared on earth, and it is a joyous occasion to celebrate the appearance of Vishnu in his all-Divine human form. Ram Navami celebrates Sri Ram’s birth and the victory of good over evil forces.

Some people observe a fast and refrain from taking food and water. Some people perform the Vishnu Pooja to receive blessings for health, wealth, peace, and prosperity.

Take an early bath & offer Jal (water) to Surya Deva at sunrise.

Arrange the Pooja Samagri (Items for Pooja)

Place the idol of Ram Lalla (Child Form) in the crib.

Perform the Shodashopachara Pooja (16 Steps) as the first ritual of worship for Sri Ram and offer Tulsi (Basil) & Lotus flowers on this auspicious Day.

Offer Kheer (Sweet Pudding) & fruits as Prasad to the deity.

Read the sacred epic the Ramayana, recite the Sundarakand Paath & chant the Ramna Raksha Stotra (Hymn for Protection)