RJD manifesto pledges 1 crore jobs, Rs 1 lakh aid for women

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav unveiled the party’s manifesto for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, presenting 24 promises aimed at Bihar’s development. Emphasizing the significance of the ‘Parivartan Patra’, Yadav assured that these commitments would be fulfilled, addressing crucial issues concerning Bihar’s progress.

Yadav highlighted the focus on tackling unemployment, pledging to provide government jobs to one crore youth nationwide if the INDIA alliance is voted into power. He criticized the BJP’s job creation record and assured the fulfillment of their promises, outlining immediate plans to initiate the process of job provision from August 15 if elected.

The manifesto also promises financial aid to economically disadvantaged women, with an annual assistance of Rs 1 lakh on Raksha Bandhan and affordable gas cylinders. Additionally, it pledges to implement the Old Pension Scheme, grant special status to Bihar, and enhance connectivity by constructing five new airports across the state.