This University introduces “Menstrual Leave” for female students

Punjab University (PU) in Chandigarh introduces “menstruation benefit” for its female students, making it the first university in the region to do so. The initiative, approved by PU’s vice chancellor Renu Vig, is set to be implemented starting from the academic session 2024–2025, pending approval from the university senate. A circular issued by the dean of university instruction (DUI) Rumina Sethi on April 10 outlines the terms and conditions for availing menstrual leave.

Under the new policy, female students who have attended classes for at least 15 days are eligible for one day of leave per calendar month of teaching. They can take up to four such leaves per semester, with the restriction that leave days must fall on instructional days. However, the leaves cannot be used during tests, whether internal or external, mid-semester or end-semester, or practical exams. Students must also complete paperwork at the department office to apply for menstruation leave within five business days of their absence.

Punjab University’s decision follows a trend among other universities in India, with Cochin University of Science and Technology in Kerala being the first to grant menstruation leave to its female students in January 2023. Subsequently, the Kerala government announced the provision of menstruation leave to female students in all state-run universities. Similar policies have been adopted by institutes like Guwahati University and Tezpur University in Assam, as well as NALSAR University of Law in Hyderabad.