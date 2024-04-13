Tropical regions witnessing more heatwaves and rising sea levels

Increase in heatwaves coupled with extreme sea level rise has been notably higher at coastal locations worldwide from 1998 to 2017, particularly in tropical regions, as revealed by recent research. The study suggests that the occurrence of Concurrent Heatwave and Extreme Sea Level (CHWESL) events is more prevalent in the tropics due to the hot and humid conditions, posing a greater risk to these areas.

The research underscores the vulnerability of low-lying tropical islands, such as those in the Caribbean, Pacific, and Southeast Asia, to CHWESL events, given their lower incomes and limited adaptation strategies. With an estimated 40% of the global population residing in these regions, which are identified as “hotspots” for CHWESL events, the impact on communities could be severe.

According to the findings, the frequency of CHWESL events has increased by nearly 40% in coastal areas worldwide over the past two decades, with each event lasting an average of over 3.5 days. The study also warns of a potential five-fold increase in these events by 2049 if current carbon emission trends persist, emphasizing the urgent need for adaptation strategies in vulnerable tropical regions.