Will step down if directed by party High Command: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah recently announced in Mysore his readiness to step down from his post if directed by the party’s high command, highlighting that his continuation as Chief Minister is contingent upon the decision of the party leadership. He clarified that his tenure depends entirely on the directives from the party’s central leadership.

Amidst speculation about Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar potentially assuming the role of Chief Minister, Siddaramaiah indicated his compliance with the party’s decision, stating, “It depends on what the party high command decides. I will proceed if the High Command decides. Otherwise, I will follow the High Command’s decision,” hinting at his willingness to step aside if instructed to do so.

Regarding the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Siddaramaiah anticipated a fragmented outcome, suggesting that while the Congress might not secure an absolute majority, the NDA would also fall short of adequate seats to form the central government. Despite this, he expressed confidence in the Congress’s performance in Karnataka, projecting that the party could secure 15-20 seats in the state. He also hinted at his future in electoral politics, stating his intention not to remain in the arena beyond four years, while affirming his commitment to staying active in politics.