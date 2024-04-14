Actress Shobana Campaigns for NDA’s Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Veteran actress and dancer Shobana has thrown her weight behind Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Rajeev Chandrasekhar in the Thiruvananthapuram constituency’s election campaign. Arriving in the state capital on Sunday, she is set to join Chandrasekhar in a road show in Neyyattinkara. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also scheduled to campaign alongside them on Monday, April 15.

Responding to questions about her potential entry into active politics, Shobana did not dismiss the idea. Instead, she expressed a desire to first learn Malayalam, indicating her interest in delivering speeches in the local language. Addressing reporters at a press briefing, she emphasized her identity solely as an actor with her own aspirations, while confirming her attendance at PM Modi’s event as an invitee.

Besides her participation in the Prime Minister’s event, Shobana will also be part of the road show in Neyyattinkara later in the day, supporting the NDA candidate’s election bid. Speculation about her political leanings was fueled by her attendance at the BJP’s Sthree Shakti program in Thrissur. However, Shobana offered her best wishes to Rajeev Chandrasekhar during the press conference, maintaining her stance as an actor with personal ambitions.