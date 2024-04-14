Air India halts Tel Aviv flights amid Israel-Iran tensions

Amidst rising tensions between Israel and Iran due to Tehran’s missile and drone attacks, Air India has decided to suspend its flights from Delhi to Tel Aviv. The Tata Group-owned airline typically operates four weekly flights on this route.

This suspension comes after Iran’s recent attacks on Saturday night, prompting concerns about the safety of flights to Tel Aviv. The decision to halt flights follows a similar move made by Air India on October 7, 2023, when the city faced attacks by Hamas gunmen, resulting in significant casualties. Flights had resumed on March 3, but recent events have led to renewed concerns.

While Israeli airlines are gradually returning to normal operations, with El Al resuming its flights after cancelling several routes to Europe, Dubai, and Moscow, foreign carriers are experiencing delays. Flights to various destinations, including London, New Delhi, Madrid, and Marseille, have been affected due to the heightened security situation following Iran’s attacks on Israel.