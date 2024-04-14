BJP Manifesto pledges 3 Bullet Trains, Reduced Waitlists, and More for 2024 Polls

Over the past decade, our party has spearheaded the introduction of metro systems in over 20 cities, and we’re committed to expanding these networks in major urban areas to ensure convenient last-mile connectivity for commuters. Additionally, we aim to streamline train services by launching a comprehensive “Super App” that will offer all train-related services in one platform. Furthermore, our pledge to introduce Vande Sleeper trains reflects our dedication to providing comfortable overnight travel options, while the introduction of modern trains like the Vande Bharat, Amrit Bharat, and Namo Bharat classes underscores our commitment to upgrading the railway network.

In our manifesto, we promise to alleviate the issue of waiting lists on trains, with a vision to significantly reduce waiting times by 2030 through the augmentation of passenger capacity. Already, more than 1,300 train stations are undergoing transformation to meet world-class standards, and we plan to extend this modernization initiative to all major and medium-sized stations. Additionally, the implementation of the Kavach railway system is a key component of our manifesto, with plans to ramp up its design, production, and installation over the next three years.

As the Lok Sabha elections approach, we’re gearing up for a phased voting process between April 19 and June 1, culminating in the tallying of votes on June 4. With our manifesto’s ambitious goals for the railway sector and our commitment to improving transportation infrastructure, we’re confident in our ability to serve the needs of the people and propel India’s progress.