Flash floods triggered by heavy rains claim 33 lives in Afghanistan

In Afghanistan, heavy flooding resulting from seasonal rains has led to the deaths of at least 33 individuals and caused injuries to 27 others within a span of three days, as confirmed by a Taliban spokesperson on Sunday. Abdullah Janan Saiq, representing the Taliban’s State Ministry for Natural Disaster Management, disclosed that the flash floods primarily impacted the capital city, Kabul, along with various provinces across the nation. The calamity resulted in the destruction of over 600 houses, both partially and entirely, while approximately 200 livestock animals perished.

Furthermore, the flooding caused significant damage to agricultural land, affecting around 800 hectares, and disrupted transportation networks, with over 85 kilometers of roads affected. According to Saiq, the provinces of Western Farah, Herat, southern Zabul, and Kandahar experienced the most severe consequences of the flooding. The extent of the destruction highlights the immediate need for relief efforts to support affected communities and facilitate recovery.

The situation is compounded by forecasts from the weather department indicating the likelihood of additional rainfall in the coming days across the majority of Afghanistan’s 34 provinces. This prediction raises concerns about the potential for further flooding and underscores the urgency of preparedness and response measures to mitigate the impact on vulnerable populations and critical infrastructure.