IMD forecasts rain in five districts on Vishu

IMD forecasts rainfall in five districts amidst soaring temperatures on Sunday, April 14. The districts expected to receive rain are Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, and Thrissur. Additionally, isolated areas in Thrissur and Palakkad districts might experience light to moderate rain accompanied by thunder and lightning, along with strong winds reaching up to 40 km per hour.

Furthermore, on Monday, April 15, light rain is anticipated in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, and Thrissur. The following day, April 16, is expected to bring rain to Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Kozhikode, and Wayanad districts. Additionally, light rain is forecasted for Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod districts on April 17.

However, on April 17, Kerala is anticipated to face extreme heat, prompting a yellow alert in 11 districts. Palakkad might experience temperatures reaching 39 degrees Celsius, while other districts like Thrissur, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kozhikode, and Kannur could see temperatures reaching 38 to 37 degrees Celsius. Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Malappuram, and Kasaragod districts are also expected to face high temperatures, ranging from 36 to 37 degrees Celsius. This hot and humid weather is projected to persist from April 13 to April 17, 2024, affecting all districts except the hilly regions.