India in contact with Iran to free 17 nationals on seized ship

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards have seized the MCS Aries, a container ship, off the coast of the UAE, revealing that 17 of its 25 crew members are Indian nationals. The ship was diverted towards Iran’s territorial waters in a “heliborne operation” near the strategic Strait of Hormuz, as reported by Iran’s state-owned IRNA news agency. This incident unfolds against the backdrop of heightened tensions in the Middle East, particularly amid reports of Iran’s intentions for retaliation against Israel following an airstrike in Syria’s Damascus.

Tracking websites have identified the MSC Aries as a Portuguese-flagged container ship, with its last known position reported in the Gulf. The situation has raised concerns about the fate of the crew members, especially the 17 Indian nationals, prompting diplomatic channels between India and Iran to address their safety, welfare, and early release. As efforts intensify to peacefully resolve the situation, the seizure underscores the risks faced by international shipping crews in the region amidst escalating tensions.

The incident highlights the precariousness of maritime operations in the area and underscores the need for diplomatic solutions to ensure the safe return of the crew members and the de-escalation of tensions. Diplomatic efforts are underway to engage with Iranian authorities both in Tehran and Delhi, emphasizing the importance of securing the welfare and early release of the Indian nationals onboard the seized vessel.