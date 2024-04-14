Indian prisoner Sarabjit Singh’s murderer killed by gunmen

Gunmen in Lahore have killed Amir Sarfaraz Tamba, the individual accused of involvement in the murder of Indian death row prisoner Sarabjit Singh in Pakistan. Tamba, known to be a close associate of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) founder Hafiz Sayeed, was attacked by assailants on motorcycles in the Islampura area. Despite being rushed to a nearby hospital, Tamba succumbed to his injuries.

Sarabjit Singh, aged 49, passed away due to cardiac arrest in Jinnah Hospital Lahore on May 2, 2013, following a severe assault by fellow inmates, including Tamba, inside the Kot Lakhpat jail. Tamba, born in Lahore in 1979, had close ties with the LeT founder, Hafiz Sayeed.

Singh had been imprisoned in Lahore’s high-security Kot Lakhpat Jail after being accused of involvement in multiple bomb blasts in Pakistan’s Punjab province in 1990, resulting in a death sentence. Tamba and another individual implicated in Singh’s killing, Mudassar, were acquitted by a Pakistani court six years ago due to insufficient evidence, with all witnesses in the case turning hostile. Despite Singh’s sister, Dalbir Kaur, advocating for his innocence and tirelessly fighting for his release, she passed away in June 2022.