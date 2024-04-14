Investigation underway after shooting near Salman Khan’s Mumbai home

Two unknown individuals riding a motorcycle fired shots outside the Mumbai home of Bollywood icon Salman Khan early on Sunday morning, as confirmed by a police official. The incident unfolded around 5 am near Galaxy Apartments in Mumbai’s Bandra locality, where the actor resides. Reports indicate that the assailants discharged four rounds before swiftly fleeing the scene.

Authorities, including local police and the crime branch, have launched a comprehensive investigation into the incident. Forensic science specialists have also been deployed to the site to collect crucial evidence. This shooting incident comes in the wake of a prior threat against Khan, which led to the Mumbai Police filing a First Information Report (FIR) against alleged gang members Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar after an email threat received at Khan’s office in March last year.