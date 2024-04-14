Israel’s Ambassador to India: Iran to face consequences, Indian workers safe

Following Iran’s retaliatory assault on Israel in response to an airstrike on an Iranian consular building in Syria, Israel’s Ambassador to India, Naor Gilon, stressed Israel’s reluctance to escalate tensions while asserting its commitment to self-defense. Gilon emphasized that Israel retaliates when attacked but aims to avoid regional escalation.

Gilon called for international unity to curb Iran’s support for terrorism and efforts to destabilize the region. He highlighted Iran’s stated intention to destroy Israel as outrageous, emphasizing the need for collective action from the international community.

Addressing the safety of Indian construction workers in Israel, Gilon assured that Israel treats them no differently than its citizens and will protect them as such. He also acknowledged US support for Israel while asserting Israel’s autonomy in making decisions concerning its security.

The recent conflict saw Iran launching drones, cruise missiles, and ballistic missiles towards Israel, claiming to have achieved its objectives. However, Israel’s Defence Forces countered, intercepting 99% of the threats. Both sides indicated a readiness for further action depending on the other’s response, underlining the ongoing tension in the region.