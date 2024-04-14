Kannada film producer Soundarya Jagadish dies after suspected suicide attempt

Kannada film producer and entrepreneur Soundarya Jagadish passed away after an apparent suicide attempt, as confirmed by both police authorities and close acquaintances on Sunday. The incident occurred at his residence in Mahalakshmi Layout earlier that morning, according to sources familiar with the matter.

Police have initiated an investigation into the circumstances surrounding Jagadish’s death, with assurances that all necessary procedures will be followed to ascertain the cause. Speaking to reporters, a friend of Jagadish stated that he was rushed to the hospital after the suicide attempt but was pronounced dead upon arrival. There were no apparent health issues leading up to the incident, leaving friends and family puzzled about the sudden turn of events.

Contrary to speculation linking the incident to recent bank notices received by Jagadish, his friend clarified that the suicide attempt was unrelated to financial matters. Dismissing misleading reports suggesting a cardiac arrest, he revealed that Jagadish had attempted suicide by hanging and was immediately taken to the hospital upon discovery. Jagadish, known for his involvement in the film industry as a producer, as well as his ventures in the hospitality and construction sectors, leaves behind a legacy of contributions to Kannada cinema with notable films under his belt, including ‘Snehitaru,’ ‘Appu Pappu,’ ‘Mast Maja Maadi,’ and ‘Ramleela.’