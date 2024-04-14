Nayanthara joins Nivin Pauly in ‘Dear Students’

Nayanthara has been confirmed to star in the upcoming Malayalam film “Dear Students,” as announced by the makers on Sunday. The movie, written and directed by Sandeep Kumar and George Philip Roy, is set to feature the acclaimed actor in a pivotal role.

Leading man and producer of the film, Nivin Pauly, shared the exciting news on his official social media page, expressing enthusiasm about Nayanthara joining the project. This collaboration marks their first venture together since their appearance in the 2019 film “Love Action Drama.”

“Dear Students” is being produced under the banners of Pauly Pictures and Karma Media And Entertainment. With the addition of Nayanthara to the cast, the film is poised to commence shooting soon, promising audiences a blend of entertainment and intrigue.