PM Reveals BJP Manifesto for Elections

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, emphasizing its special focus on the welfare of the poor, youth, farmers, and women. He highlighted the importance of a stable government with a full majority, particularly in the midst of global uncertainties. Modi reiterated the BJP’s commitment to fulfilling the promises outlined in the manifesto, citing the party’s track record of implementing previous pledges over the past decade.

The manifesto, termed as “Sankalp Patra,” was presented to representatives from four beneficiary groups – the poor, youth, farmers, and women. Modi emphasized the significance of these pledges by terming it as “Modi ki Guarantee” and asserted the party’s commitment to begin implementing the promises immediately after the election results are declared. Additionally, he announced initiatives to promote Tamil culture globally, including the establishment of Thiruvalluvar cultural centers worldwide.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who chaired the manifesto committee, highlighted the extensive consultations involved in drafting the document, which incorporated over 15 lakh suggestions from across the country. The manifesto encompasses various initiatives such as “one nation, one poll,” common electoral rolls, expansion of 5G networks, and organizing Ramayan festivals globally. The Lok Sabha elections are scheduled to be held in seven phases, starting from April 19.