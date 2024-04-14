PVR and INOX to show malayalam films despite content sharing dispute

PVR and INOX, prominent multiplex operators, have reversed their decision to stop screening Malayalam films following a dispute with the Kerala Film Producers’ Association (KFPA) over content sharing. The disagreement escalated to the point where the Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA) planned protests outside the multiplexes, demanding compensation for losses incurred due to the absence of new releases like “Aavesham,” “Varshangalkku Shesham,” and “Jai Ganesh.” This move by the multiplex chain affected both new and previously released Malayalam movies, including popular titles like “Aadujeevitham,” “Premalu,” and “Manjummal Boys.”

The conflict stemmed from KFPA’s demand for Malayalam films to be screened at a reduced virtual print fee (VPF) in certain cinemas, particularly those within the Forum Mall in Kochi. Producers and distributors criticized the high VPF charged by existing content providers like Qube and UFO, prompting the KFPA’s stance. B. Unnikrishnan, FEFKA’s general secretary, acknowledged businessman M. A. Yusuff Ali’s role in resolving the impasse, especially as the dispute affected screenings in malls operated by the Lulu Group, where PVR INOX operates screens.

FEFKA’s intervention was crucial in resolving the issue, with Blessy, a renowned filmmaker, emphasizing the losses incurred due to the absence of screenings at PVR INOX screens. Initially planning protests outside PVR Cinemas in Lulu Mall, FEFKA called off the demonstrations after reaching a resolution with the involved parties. This truce marked a significant development in the ongoing dispute, providing relief to producers, distributors, and movie enthusiasts alike.