Successful Test of Indigenous Man-Portable Anti-Tank Guided Missile

The Man Portable Anti-tank Guided Missile (MPATGM) Weapon System, developed by the Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO), has undergone extensive field evaluations in various flight configurations to showcase its advanced capabilities. The primary objective of these assessments was to demonstrate the system’s effectiveness in real-world scenarios. Comprising the missile, launcher, target acquisition system, and fire control unit, the MPATGM system is meticulously designed to enhance battlefield performance.

As per a Ministry of Defence statement, numerous missile firing trials have been successfully conducted to ensure compliance with the General Staff Qualitative Requirements set by the Indian Army. Notably, the Warhead Flight Trials, held at the Pokhran Field Firing Range in Rajasthan on April 13, 2024, yielded remarkable results, affirming the exceptional performance of both the missile and the warhead. Additionally, the penetration trials of the Tandem Warhead System have been completed successfully, demonstrating its ability to overcome modern armor protection on Main Battle Tanks. Equipped with day/night and top attack capabilities, along with a dual-mode seeker functionality, the MPATGM system is well-equipped for tank warfare.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh extended congratulations to the DRDO and the Indian Army for the successful trials of the MPATGM system, underscoring its significance in advancing self-reliance in defense technology. With technology development and successful demonstrations concluded, the system is now poised for Final User Evaluation Trials, marking a significant step towards its induction into the Indian Army.