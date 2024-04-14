Top 10 companies see Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank as leading gainers in Mcap tracker

In the last week, encompassing a shortened trading period due to the Eid-Ul-Fitr holiday, the combined market capitalization of seven out of the top ten most valued companies surged by Rs 59,404.85 crore. Bharti Airtel and ICICI Bank emerged as the primary gainers during this period.

Although the Sensex saw a minor dip of 3.32 points, it had previously reached an unprecedented high, settling at 75,038.15 on Wednesday. Bharti Airtel’s market valuation rose by Rs 19,029.37 crore to reach Rs 6,92,861.27 crore, while ICICI Bank added Rs 15,363.23 crore, reaching Rs 7,75,447.63 crore in valuation. Similarly, Reliance Industries saw an increase of Rs 10,250.02 crore, and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) surged by Rs 7,507.53 crore.

Conversely, HDFC Bank witnessed a significant decrease in market capitalization, declining by Rs 23,170.58 crore to reach Rs 11,53,894.76 crore. Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) also experienced a drop of Rs 13,440.62 crore, and Hindustan Unilever’s valuation declined by Rs 8,153.08 crore. Reliance Industries retained its position as the most valued company, with TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, State Bank of India, Infosys, LIC, ITC, and Hindustan Unilever rounding out the top ten rankings.