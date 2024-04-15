33 killed, 27 injured in flash floods

Kabul: At least 33 people were killed and 27 injured after snow, rain, and subsequent flooding wreaked havoc in Afghanistan over the past three days.

‘According to preliminary statistics, unfortunately, thirty-three people have died and twenty-seven others have been injured due to the recent floods. Similarly, 606 homes have been either partially or completely destroyed,’ said Janan Saiq, spokesperson for the Taliban-controlled State Ministry of Disaster Management.

Also Read: Force Gurkha 5-door teased ahead of launch: Details

Saiq further stated that the provinces of Farah, Herat, Zabul, and Kandahar suffered excessive loss. ‘The majority of the casualties were in the provinces of Farah, Herat, Zabul, and Kandahar, with most victims coming from Kandahar province,’ he said.

Afghanistan is among the most vulnerable countries against natural disasters, including floods, earthquakes, avalanches, landslides and drought. The State Ministry for Disaster Management Affairs said that over 22,000 needy families had received and dispersed national and foreign aid since the start of the current solar month.

The ministry also warned of the risk of increasing flood casualties, as well as further snow and rain precipitation causing flooding in the provinces in the coming days.